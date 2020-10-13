OLEY, Pa. - Oley Valley defeated Schuylkill Valley 4-0 in a Berks III field hockey match on Tuesday afternoon. The two teams entered the contest tied for the division lead.
With the victory, Oley Valley improved to 7-0 this season while the loss dropped Schuylkill Valley to 7-3.
The two battled in a scoreless tie late into the third quarter before the Lynx scored twice in the final minutes of the third period and then twice more in the final quarter.
Bailee Christman recorded a hat trick for Oley Valley.