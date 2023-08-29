Plenty of action on the soccer pitch Tuesday night. On the boys side, Oley Valley picked up the win and the Twin Valley girls get an early league win.
The Lynx with an impressive, 4-1 showing over Pequea Valley at home. It would take until the 26th minute for the scoreless tie to be broken, Logan Ernst finding the back of the net for the first one.
13 minutes later, Carlos Herrarte buries one off the corner quick to double the Lynx lead, 2-0. Immediately after, Luke Turchi gets in on the action as Pequea Valley was caught sleeping, 3-0 before the half. They would roll from there in the second half.
On the girls side, the Lady Raiders blanked the Trojans in a tight knit affair, 1-0.
This one would be scoreless through the first half of action, partly due to one of many saves by the Trojans Rainna Kulp. After a scoreless first, the Raiders would break it up with an Ashley Lavrich put back goal.
That's the only goal they'd need as the Raiders go on to win.