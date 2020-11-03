OLEY, Pa. - The Oley Valley boys' soccer and field hockey teams prepare for the District 3 playoffs.
The Lynx soccer squad beat Fleetwood to successfully defend their county championship just a few days ago. Now the team is the third seed in the District 3-2A tournament and prepares to visit Greenwood on Saturday for a semifinal contest.
Oley Valley is looking to capture its first district boys' soccer title since 1993. That is something the senior class would love to capture for themselves, and the school.
The Oley Valley field hockey team was in the district final a year ago, but fell short. This year the Lynx look to grab the gold medal as the top seed in this year's bracket.
Their quarterfinal match-up is set for Wednesday against Annville-Cleona.
The team has just one loss, which came in the county semifinals.