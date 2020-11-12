OLEY, Pa. - The Oley Valley boys' soccer team has captured two titles already this season, now the Lynx look to win their third, the PIAA crown. The Lynx won the county and District 3-2A crowns over the last few weeks as they have 17 wins so far in 2020.
Ethan Liskey helped the Lynx to victory with two goals in the district championship game.
Now Liskey and Oley Valley prepare for a team that is on quite a run in the postseason, Devon Prep. Prep entered the playoffs with an 0-12-1 record, won three straight games, captured the District 12 title and now are in the state playoffs.
The Lynx are preparing as they being their quest for another championship this fall.