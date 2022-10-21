Oley Valley and Twin Valley playing the lone semifinal game on Thursday night with Wilson West Lawn awaiting the winner in the title game.
The Lynx would exact their revenge from a season ago with 1-0 win over the Raiders. Both teams locking things down defensively for much of the night, as a 0-0 tie wasn't broken until the fourth quarter.
Molly Rothenberger played the part of the hero for the Lynx with the fourth quarter tie breaking goal.
The BCIAA title game is set for Saturday at Alvernia, play to begin at 7 PM.