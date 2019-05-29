Oley Valley captures District 3 baseball title

Despite the inclement weather in the area, several District 3 playoff baseball games were completed on Tuesday evening.

Oley Valley defeated Biglerville 9-0 to win the District 3 3A championship. The game was called after five innings due to the weather. The game was the fourth straight district final for the Lynx.

In a 4A semifinal at Ephrata, Hamburg rolled to a 10-0 win in five innings over Kennard-Dale. The Hawks advance to face East Pennsboro for the district crown.

At the 6A level, Wilson won 3-1 over Waynesboro. With the win the Bulldogs move on to their third district final in program history and also secure a spot in the PIAA playoffs.