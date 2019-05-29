Sports

Oley Valley captures District 3 baseball title

Hamburg, Wilson advance to finals

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 11:22 PM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 11:22 PM EDT

Oley Valley captures District 3 baseball title

Despite the inclement weather in the area, several District 3 playoff baseball games were completed on Tuesday evening.

Oley Valley defeated Biglerville 9-0 to win the District 3 3A championship. The game was called after five innings due to the weather. The game was the fourth straight district final for the Lynx.

In a 4A semifinal at Ephrata, Hamburg rolled to a 10-0 win in five innings over Kennard-Dale. The Hawks advance to face East Pennsboro for the district crown.

At the 6A level, Wilson won 3-1 over Waynesboro. With the win the Bulldogs move on to their third district final in program history and also secure a spot in the PIAA playoffs.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Oley Valley captures District 3 baseball title

Oley Valley captures District 3 baseball title

Kutztown High claims district softball title

Kutztown High claims district softball title

Whitehall, Becahi boy's volleyball teams advance

Whitehall, Becahi boy's volleyball teams advance

Wilson boy's, girl's lacrosse teams to resume games tomorrow

Wilson boy's, girl's lacrosse teams to resume games tomorrow

NDGP preps for subregional final

NDGP preps for subregional final

Hernandez's 2-run homer lifts Phillies over Cardinals 4-3

Hernandez's 2-run homer lifts Phillies over Cardinals 4-3

R-Phils roll to 7-1 win over Erie

R-Phils roll to 7-1 win over Erie

Reading United wins fourth straight game

Reading United wins fourth straight game

Phillies OF Herrera arrested in domestic case, put on leave

Phillies OF Herrera arrested in domestic case, put on leave

IronPigs, PawSox doubleheader pushed to Wednesday

IronPigs, PawSox doubleheader pushed to Wednesday