OLEY, Pa. - Senior night in Oley for the Lynx field hockey team. Oley Valley would cap off the celebratory night with a, 3-1 win over Twin Valley. That win clinching the Section II title for the Lynx.
Abby Thompson would get the scoring going in the game, and for the Lynx, just over 10 minutes left in the first quarter. Morgan Snyder and Taylor Vaccaro would send home the next two goals.
Snyder's goal in the second quarter doubling up the Lynx lead, while Vaccaro's goal in the the fourth quarter pushed the lynx lead to 3-0.