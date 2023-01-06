Berks County girls basketball taking center stage on Friday night across the region. Oley Valley and Hamburg both continuing to roll in league play.
The Lynx playing host to Kutztown in a battle of to contending teams for the Berks IV title. Like they have most of the season, the Lynx stifling the Cougars, 49-13.
It was 17-5 after one quarter of play, the Lynx allowing just eight more points from that moment on. Morgan Snyder led the Lynx with 15 points in the win, Ryanne Wheeler close behind with 14.
Oley Valley is now tied with Brandywine Heights for the top spot in Berks IV at 3-1 in league play.
Elsewhere, the Hawks edging past Fleetwood, 33-32 to grab hold of second place in Berks III.
The Hawks battled back after an 18-10 deficit at halftime, they chipped away throughout the second half to knock off the Tigers. Hailie Edwards would led the way for the Hawks with 16, two of the biggest points coming on her game winning layup in the final seven seconds of the game.
Hamburg is now, 2-1 in league play to sit alone in second place.