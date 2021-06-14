CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Oley Valley defeated Lake Lehman 2-1 in walk-off fashion on Monday afternoon at DeSales University to secure a spot in the PIAA championship game later this week. Paul Petersen scored the game-winning run to secure the victory in the 3A semifinal.
Lynx pitcher Garet Blankenbiller and Lake Lehman hurler Nick Finarelli battled in a pitchers' duel in the game. Finarelli retired 16 straight Oley Valley batters.
Oley Valley took a 1-0 lead in the second inning and that held until Lake Lehman tied the game with two outs. Then the Lynx got the win with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.
The Berks County squad will play either Tyrone or Central for the crown on Thursday at Penn State.