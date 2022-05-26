OLEY, Pa. - District III-2A semifinal hitting the diamond on Thursday. Oley Valley can't replicate the same postseason magic from the league tournament, falling to Trinity, 10-6.
Both teams trading blows early on, with the Lynx jumping out to an early 3-1 lead. It wouldn't last too long, as Trinity ties the game up at three and grabs a one-run lead heading into the bottom of the third.
Trinity would take full control of this one in the fifth, scoring five runs in the inning to take a 9-4 lead en route to the win.
Oley Valley finishes the season at 13-9.