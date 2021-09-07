...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...including the
following areas...in New Jersey...Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex,
Morris, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren. In Pennsylvania...Berks,
Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh,
Lower Bucks, Monroe, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks,
Western Chester, and Western Montgomery.
* From Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night.
* Thunderstorms with heavy rain are forecast to move through the
region Wednesday evening. Given the very saturated soils from
recent heavy rain events, additional brief heavy rainfall of one
to two inches may quickly lead to flooding of flood prone and
other low-lying areas due to rapid runoff.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&