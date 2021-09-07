Oley Valley field hockey defeated Upper Perk 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday night. With the win the Lynx improved to 2-0 this fall.

After a scoreless first half the Lynx broke the scoreless tie with a goal by Mia Woodard. Upper Perk, who are the defending PAC champions, responded with a goal by Jade Traynor to tie the game.

One minute into overtime Taylor Vaccaro netted the game-winner for the Lynx.