WYOMISSING, Pa. - Oley Valley defeated Wyomissing 8-0 on Monday evening. With the victory the Lynx improved to 6-0 while the loss dropped the Spartans to 2-4-1.
Lauren Schaeffer scored three goals for Oley Valley in the shutout win.
Mostly clear early tonight, then low clouds and fog increase late. Tonight is September's full moon, the full harvest moon. .
Mostly clear early tonight, then low clouds and fog increase late. Tonight is September's full moon, the full harvest moon.
Updated: September 20, 2021 @ 11:14 pm
WYOMISSING, Pa. - Oley Valley defeated Wyomissing 8-0 on Monday evening. With the victory the Lynx improved to 6-0 while the loss dropped the Spartans to 2-4-1.
Lauren Schaeffer scored three goals for Oley Valley in the shutout win.
Web Producer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Mostly clear early tonight, then low clouds and fog increase late. Tonight is September's full moon, the full harvest moon.
Mostly clear early tonight, then low clouds and fog increase late. Tonight is September's full moon, the full harvest moon.
Patchy fog early, then mostly cloudy skies with some occasional breaks of sun. Remaining dry.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.