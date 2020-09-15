OLEY, Pa. - Both the Oley Valley field hockey and boys' soccer programs are coming off championships seasons. Now the teams look to defend their county crowns this fall.
The Lynx field hockey squad advanced to the PIAA title game after winning the Berks title. The team lose five starters to graduation in the off-season, but return a good mix, including three seniors and two juniors this season.
Even with the loss of key starters, the team still plans to be in the championship conversation.
The Oley Valley boys' soccer team went 18-3-1 a year ago and only lost one starter from that squad.
This year's team features 12 seniors and they know they have the rest of the county aiming at them.