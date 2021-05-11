Autumn Wolf - Alvernia University, Golf
Garet Blankenbiller - Millersville University, Baseball
Lucas Myford - Davis & Elkins College, Baseball
Grace Baum - Converse College, Equestrian
Alex LaVerdure - York College, Soccer
Matt Knowles - Alvernia University, Soccer
Dakoda Gundy - Neumann University, Soccer
Zain Wegman - Elizabethtown College, Swimming
Camille Bertin - St. Joseph's University, XC/Track & Field
Addison Boice - Baldwin Wallace University, Football
Matt Peirce - Chesnut Hill College, Football
Kayla Maciejewski - Lock Haven University, Field Hockey
Bailee Christman - Slippery Rock University, Field Hockey
Samantha Vaccaro - Bloomsburg University, Field Hockey
Oley Valley held a signing day ceremony
Autumn Wolf - Alvernia University, Golf
Jonathan Bodack
Web Producer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
More Sports
Right Now
- Humidity: 39%
- Cloud Coverage:45%
- Wind: 7 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:48:51 AM
- Sunset: 08:08:06 PM
Today
Brisk with an evening shower, then becoming partly to mostly clear and chilly. Patchy frost in the Poconos.
Tonight
Brisk with an evening shower, then becoming partly to mostly clear and chilly. Patchy frost in the Poconos.
Tomorrow
Partly sunny and still a bit breezy.
- 2021 American Red Cross Hero: Adelle Schade and Ellen Albright
- Seven people displaced after fire in Phillipsburg
- Allentown planners approve Airport Road warehouse with conditions
- Reading to re-open city hall, accept event applications
- Authorities say Allentown man driving nearly 70 mph at time of fatal crash
- Man arrested for fatal stabbing in Reading sentenced to prison
- Fewer renters in Pa. applying for relief; pandemic rules easing
- Man now facing homicide by vehicle charges in crash that left woman, infant son dead
- Wolf administration will increase indoor and outdoor event capacity
- Pennsylvania attorney general testifies before US Senate on ghost guns
Most Popular
Articles
- 2 shootings reported in Allentown less than an hour apart
- Police in Northampton County warning residents about home delivery scam
- Witness: Bullets flying as man shot dead, wife injured in Allentown
- Blue Mountain Resort under new management
- Tower Health to consolidate, close some physician practices
- Wolf administration will increase indoor and outdoor event capacity
- Man now facing homicide by vehicle charges in crash that left woman, infant son dead
- Police release surveillance photos in armed robbery of Easton convenience store
- Scores of dead bodies found floating in India's Ganges River
- New daily COVID cases in Pa. hit lowest mark since early October