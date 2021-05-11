Oley Valley held their signing day ceremony Tuesday

OLEY, Pa. - Oley Valley High School held a signing day ceremony for their senior student athletes on Tuesday afternoon. 
 
The Lynx saw 14 student athletes sign their national letters of intent on Tuesday. 
 
Oley Valley Signees

Autumn Wolf - Alvernia University, Golf
Garet Blankenbiller - Millersville University, Baseball
Lucas Myford - Davis & Elkins College, Baseball
Grace Baum - Converse College, Equestrian
Alex LaVerdure - York College, Soccer
Matt Knowles - Alvernia University, Soccer
Dakoda Gundy - Neumann University, Soccer
Zain Wegman - Elizabethtown College, Swimming
Camille Bertin - St. Joseph's University, XC/Track & Field
Addison Boice - Baldwin Wallace University, Football
Matt Peirce - Chesnut Hill College, Football
Kayla Maciejewski - Lock Haven University, Field Hockey
Bailee Christman - Slippery Rock University, Field Hockey
Samantha Vaccaro - Bloomsburg University, Field Hockey

 