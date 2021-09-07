BERNVILLE, Pa. - Oley Valley defeated Tulpehocken 2-0 in a Berks boys' soccer game on Tuesday night. With the win the Lynx improved to 3-0 this season.

The two-time reigning champion Lynx took a 1-0 lead in the first half with a goal by Anthony Witt and then Oley Valley scored its second goal with a score from Chase Reifsnyder.