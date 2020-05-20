OLEY, Pa. - The Oley Valley High School Athletics Department held a virtual signing ceremony for their senior student athletes who are going on to play collegiately. 

Oley Valley had quiet the class of student athletes going on to play at the next level. The ceremony was live streamed on YouTube

See below for the entire list of signings.

Oley Valley Student Athletes

Sarah Beers - James Madison University, Field Hockey

Sophia Gladieux - Penn State University, Field Hockey

Sophia Mackrella - University of Iowa, Field Hockey

Camille Christman - Millersville University, Swimming

Aubrey Elias - Chestnut Hill College,  XC / Track & Field

Paige Graber - Shippensburg University, Field Hockey

Sarah Hoover - Millersville University, Softball

Benjamin Leister - Millersville University, Football

Christian Moreno - Lock Haven University, Football

Madison Reinert - Mansfield University, Soccer

Danielle Trimbur - University of Mount Olive, Track & Field

Jordan Wilkinson - Bloomsburg University, Field Hockey

Jenna Horning - Susquehanna University, Track & Field

Michael Peirce III - Alvernia University, Soccer

Blake Trumbore - Delaware Valley University, Baseball