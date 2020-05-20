OLEY, Pa. - The Oley Valley High School Athletics Department held a virtual signing ceremony for their senior student athletes who are going on to play collegiately.
Oley Valley had quiet the class of student athletes going on to play at the next level. The ceremony was live streamed on YouTube.
See below for the entire list of signings.
Oley Valley Student Athletes
Sarah Beers - James Madison University, Field Hockey
Sophia Gladieux - Penn State University, Field Hockey
Sophia Mackrella - University of Iowa, Field Hockey
Camille Christman - Millersville University, Swimming
Aubrey Elias - Chestnut Hill College, XC / Track & Field
Paige Graber - Shippensburg University, Field Hockey
Sarah Hoover - Millersville University, Softball
Benjamin Leister - Millersville University, Football
Christian Moreno - Lock Haven University, Football
Madison Reinert - Mansfield University, Soccer
Danielle Trimbur - University of Mount Olive, Track & Field
Jordan Wilkinson - Bloomsburg University, Field Hockey
Jenna Horning - Susquehanna University, Track & Field
Michael Peirce III - Alvernia University, Soccer
Blake Trumbore - Delaware Valley University, Baseball