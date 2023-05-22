OLEY, Pa. - Host Oley Valley scored two times in the first and three more in the third en route to an 8-2 victory over Brandywine Heights on Monday in the opening round of the District 3 Class 3A baseball playoffs.
The last time these teams met earlier in the month, Oley escaped with a 3-2 win. With more at stake this time around, the Lynx got RBI hits from Tyler Drobek, Colin Remmel, Chase Reifsnyder and Bradley Auge to advance to the semifinal round.
Oley Valley will face top seed Camp Hill on Thursday afternoon.