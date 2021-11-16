OLEY, Pa. - Oley Valley finds themselves one game away from the 1A PIAA final in field hockey.
The Lynx are two years removed from their last PIAA title game berth in 2019. With the level of play this program competes at, two years feels like a long time between title game appearances.
This is an unselfish squad, seven players have scored double-digit goals this season.
Oley Valley's feeder program is one of the keys to their success, with several of the standout players from this season having come up through the feeder program.
The identity of this program has been shaped by those from the feeder program.