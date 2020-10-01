Oley Valley and Governor Mifflin were victorious in BCIAA boys' soccer matches on Thursday night. The Lynx defeated Tulpehocken 2-0 while the Mustangs held on for a 5-4 win over Twin Valley.
Oley Valley scored twice in the first half and held on to that advantage for the final 45 minutes of play to earn the win. Anthony Witt and Eddie Standhardy found the back of the net for the Lynx.
Governor Mifflin built a 4-0 lead early in the second half, but saw Twin Valley cut that to 5-4 with six minutes left in the contest. The Mustangs were able to hold on for the win.
Joseph Petricoin, and Micah Nyce were among the goal scorers for Mifflin in the win.