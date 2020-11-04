OLEY, Pa. - The Oley Valley field hockey team with the chance to host the District title game, open the tournament with Annille-Cleona. The Lynx moving on to the semifinals with a shutout win, 5-0.
Both teams holding each other in check through one quarter, and it was Taylor Vaccaro in the second quarter breaking that tie off a rebound. It would stay 1-0 until halftime with the Lynx out in front.
The Lynx's Tetje Williamson would end the night with two goals to help secure the win. They will host Greenwood this Saturday for their semifinal game, a rematch of last years championship game.