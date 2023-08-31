OLEY, Pa. - Oley Valley opens the season at home with a close win, 2-1 over Great Valley on Thursday evening. The Lynx getting a late goal to put the game out of reach.
Under seven minutes to go in the first quarter, Mia Woodward would get the scoring started with a shot through traffic, 1-0. This score would hold up all the way into the third quarter.
Julia Wagner centers the pass and Isabelle Buehler puts it into the back of the cage off the bounce, 2-0. That goal would be the difference maker in this one.