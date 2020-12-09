Oley Valley boys basketball preview

OLEY VALLEY, Pa. - The Oley Valley boys basketball team finished the 2019-20 season with only seven wins. With the starting five returning, including all of their top scorers, the Lynx are looking to get back into the playoffs. 
 
This is a confident Lynx squad in their chances this year, having played together and building that chemistry throughout the years. There is a veteran presence all over the court, and a collective winning mindset. 
 
Oley Valley opens up their season with a non-conference road game against Salisbury on Friday.