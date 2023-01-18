OLEY, Pa. - The Oley Valley boys basketball team is looking to make a strong second half push into the playoffs. The Lynx currently sitting at 11 wins on the season.
A big one on tap for Thursday night, the Lynx ride a four-game win streak into a showdown with Schuylkill Valley, who also have 11 wins. Each program vying for division titles in Berks III and IV.
This recent win streak and the season as a whole due in part to the Lynx ability to get scoring from anywhere on any given night. The two most consistent of the group, senior Keith Neal and sophomore Ben DeBalko.
With big games remaining on the schedule, the Lynx will be battle tested as they look to lock up a playoff spot and clinch a Berks IV title.