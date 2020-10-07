OLEY, Pa. - An undefeated start on the line for both Oley Valley and Fleetwood Wednesday evening. Overtime was needed to declare a winner between these two, the Lynx getting the better of their visitors 2-1.
Both teams holding each other scoreless through one quarter of play, the Tigers would break that tie in the second quarter off the stick of Casey Lynn Dewald.
The Lynx would get the game tying goal late in the third from Tetje Williamson to send this one to overtime. In the overtime quarter it was Taylor Vaccaro who scores the game winner just 49 seconds in.
Oley Valley finds themselves in a tie for first with also undefeated Schuylkill Valley.