OLEY, Pa. - Oley Valley finished the regular season 15-3, with nine of those wins coming within the league. The Lynx are looking to ride that momentum into the playoffs.
The Lynx finished second in the Berks III division behind Wyomissing, but boast one of the best records in the entire league.
A well-balanced attack offensively and defensively has helped lead the Lynx to this spot ahead of the Berks County playoffs. They have produced 80 more runs than they have allowed, 142 runs scored and 62 allowed.
The players on the team are hopeful to make a title run, not only for their sake but for those seniors who missed out on their final year last season.