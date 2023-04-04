LEESPORT, Pa. - Oley Valley paying a visit to Schuylkill Valley on Tuesday afternoon. The Lynx with a shutout, 3-0 to improve upon on their unbeaten league record.
Top of the second inning, the Lynx grabbed the lead for good in this one. Nathan Firek with a sac-fly to bring home Sean Hoffman. They would double up their lead in the fourth, on a fielder's choice.
Hoffman would drive in the third run in the seventh inning, an RBI single to left center.
On the mound for the Lynx, Chase Kegerise tossed a complete game shutout.
Oley Valley improves to, 2-0 in divisional play.