Oley Valley and Tulpehocken won District 3 boys' soccer championships on Tuesday night. The Lynx defeated Boiling Springs 2-0 to win the gold medals while Tulpehocken took a 4-0 shutout victory over Camp Hill to earn the 1A crown.
Fleetwood fell 2-0 to Northern York in the district final. Tigers finished 2020 with 13-4 record.
Ethan Liskey netted both of the goals for Oley Valley in the title game victory, which took place on their home turf.
Lucas Forrey, and Carlos Bazan were among the goal scorers for Tulpehocken. Forrey scored twice.