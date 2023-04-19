Several top teams in their divisions taking to the diamond on Wednesday in Berks County. Oley Valley and Twin Valley recording wins to improve upon their place in the standings.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Lynx knocked off Kutztown in a cross divisional meeting, 8-6.
The Lynx would keep the Cougars at bay early on, until the fifth inning when Nick Hugo would drive in two runs to regain the lead, 5-4. The Lynx would tie things up at five in the bottom half.
Later on in the bottom half of the fifth, Tyler Drobek would launch a two-run double to center to give the Lynx the lead back for good.
Oley Valley remains perfect in league play 7-5, 5-0 leading Berks III. While Kutztown falls to 8-4, 3-2 sitting in second place in Berks IV.
Evening creeping in, the Twin Valley Raiders would invade FirstEnergy Stadium and hand Reading its 10th loss of the season, 9-2.
The Raiders would find themselves down by one heading into the third inning. That would all change, Josh Zolty with an RBI single part of a three-run inning to give the Raiders the lead.
Continuing to add to that the rest of the way, they'd score two more in the fifth and several more in the seventh.
Twin Valley improves to 5-6, 3-2 to lead Berks II, while Reading falls to 2-10, 1-5.