Oley Valley, Twin Valley ready for field hockey season

By:

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 06:52 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 06:52 PM EDT

Both the Oley Valley and Twin Valley field hockey programs enjoyed successful seasons in 2018. The pair were among a trio of Berks County teams to advance to the state semifinals. Now the two are ready to repeat that successful campaign this fall.

The Lynx come into the 2019 season as three-time defending county champions and are primed to grab their fourth straight crown. The squad lost some key players from last year's team, but a strong roster still remains, including Penn State-commit Sophia Gladiuex.

For Twin Valley, the Raiders have a youthful roster, but it is an experienced bunch that is looking to get off to a better start than they did a year ago.

