BCIAA quarterfinal round taking place on Thursday, things already shaken up from day one. Oley Valley and Exeter moving on to the semifinals next week.
The Lynx knocked off the top seed, Governor Mifflin in convincing fashion, 6-1. Oley Valley scored five runs between the first and third innings to jump out to a big lead.
Wilson-West Lawn awaits them in the semifinals at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Exeter taking down Hamburg in one of the other quarterfinals, 6-3 to make their way to Baseballtown next Monday.
The Eagles holding onto a lead throughout nearly the entire game. They would score four runs before the Red Hawks scored their first, two runs of the game in the sixth inning.
Exeter will take on Muhlenberg one of the semifinals.