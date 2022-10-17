Seeds held form in the quarterfinal round Monday of the BCIAA field hockey tournament as Oley Valley, Wilson, Berks Catholic and Twin Valley all advanced.
No. 4 Twin Valley and No. 5 Daniel Boone locked up in the most entertaining game of the four with the Raiders coming out on top of a 3-1 win. Twin Valley will face top-seed Oley Valley, an 8-0 winner over Conrad Weiser, in one of the Thursday semifinals.
The other semifinal will feature No. 2 Wilson, a 7-0 winner against Gov. Mifflin, against No. 3 Berks Catholic, who defeated Wyomissing 6-1.