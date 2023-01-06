OLEY, Pa. - Oley Valley girls basketball enters the new calendar year sitting atop the Berks IV standings. The Lynx are 8-3 as we approach the second half of the season.
Close behind the Lynx, Brandywine Heights and Kutztown, that Kutztown squad getting their shot at the Lynx Friday night.
For the Lynx this season, they have been one of the best defensive teams in the conference. Overall allowing only 30 points per game, they have on three different occasions a given up less than 20 points.
So far, the little things paying off in big ways for the Lynx.