NAZARETH, Pa. - Jim Thorpe and Allentown Central Catholic met in the final game of the Holy Family girls' basketball tournament. The Hawks ending the week undefeated with a 46-28 win on Friday afternoon.
The Olympians held and early double-digit advantage over the Vikettes, Olivia Smelas doing her part with a game high 13 points. Leah Snisky added nine points of her own in the win.
Central struggled to get buckets against the Olympians, Julia Roth was the lone Vikette to score double digits with 12 points.
Friday's action wrapped the first of two Holy Family tournaments this summer