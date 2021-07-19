The 2020 Olympic Games are set to finally begin after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the lead up to the games, several Olympians gathered in Berks County for their final preparation.
The group represented several different nations, but were connected via their coach, Dane Miller. Miller and his wife are co-owners of Garage Strength, which is a business that has blossomed into a training center for Olympic athletes.
After years of hard work, Miller is coaching five throwers who are set to compete in Tokyo.
In addition to the U.S., throwers from Garage Strength will represent Samoa, Nigeria, and Canada.