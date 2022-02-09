ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Legendary Central Catholic girls basketball coach, Mike Kopp announced his retirement following the Vikettes postseason run.
Kopp has spent the last 42 seasons leading the Vikettes, tallying more than 1,000 wins, five PIAA titles, 21 District XI titles and 18 conference titles. Four of those PIAA titles coming in a row, 2001-2004.
The Vikettes have reached the PIAA title game nine times under Kopp's leadership.
Prior to his time at Central, Kopp spent his first, four seasons at Notre Dame Green Pond. A total of 46 seasons of girls basketball in the Lehigh Valley has seen Kopp on the sidelines.
Kopp holds the all-time girls basketball wins record for District XI, and the state. He is also the all-time winningest coach in Pennsylvania high school basketball, both girls and boys.
“I was fortunate during my career to meet many outstanding and wonderful people. My thanks to all the players, parents, assistant coaches, school administrators, athletic staff, and trainers that have made it truly a team
effort, leading to the success achieved by the program", Kopp expressed about his time on the sidelines.