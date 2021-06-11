ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Central Catholic has made it further than any boys lacrosse program in District 11 history. On Saturday afternoon, they'll look to add to that history with a PIAA-2A title.
In the three PIAA games leading up to the title game, the Vikings have rolled to victory with double-digit wins.
Saturday will feature their toughest task yet, Mars Area High School out of District 7. They too are making history are the first team from the WPIAL to make it to a state title. The Planets pose an offensive threat of their own having scored over 400 goals this season.
The Vikings know that their "A-game" will be needed to bring home the PIAA title. Doing all the little things right, and playing tight defense will be keys to victory for the Vikings.
Faceoff for the PIAA-2A title game is set for 2:30 PM down in West Chester.