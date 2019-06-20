BREAKING NEWS

Opening round Bash at the Beach games moved indoors

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 05:46 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 05:46 PM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The opening round slate of the Bash at the Beach games was moved indoors for Thursday evening.

The games will be played at four locations in the area. The large school boys' games are at Whitehall High School with the small school boys' games taking place at Salisbury. The JV boys' games are set for Allen High School.

The girls' varsity games will be played at Whitehall Middle School.

The first set of games are set to begin at 6 p.m. The tournaments will conclude with four champions being crowned on Sunday.

 

