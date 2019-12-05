PHILADELPHIA - Despite a surprising loss to the Miami Dolphins this past weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles are in high spirits heading into this week's game against the New York Giants.
Head coach Doug Pederson admitted the team feels awful about the setback to Miami, but despite the loss the team still has a chance at winning the NFC East title. The simplest path for the Eagles to the playoffs is to win their final four games, starting with Monday night's contest.
Philly faces the Saquon Barkley and the Giants, who may be starting Eli Manning at quarterback due to an injury to Daniel Jones, for the first time this season. The two teams will face off in Week 17 as well.
Kick-off is set for 8:15 p.m. on Monday night.