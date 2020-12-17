ALLENTOWN, Pa. - This unique season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic is the first year at the helm for new Dieruff boys' basketball coach Marlon Randall. Before the season was put on pause, Randall was happy with what he saw from his players.
The former Pottstown and Reading High coach was elated to see his players' willingness to run and hustle on the court. He also noted the size of some of his players, to help on the floor.
The Huskies are motivated to start anew and get back to the District 11 tournament, which they last qualified for 12 years ago.