ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Francis Oran's path to the 2020 Olympics is still going as the Allentown boxer has fought his way into an opportunity to potentially represent Team USA at the next Games.
Oran won the Last Chance Qualifiers in California to get the chance to compete at the USA Boxing Trials in Louisiana in December. If Oran wins next month, he'll secure a spot on Team USA for the 2020 Olympic Games.
The Lehigh Valley native also competed in the Dominican Republic last month and took bronze in the tournament.