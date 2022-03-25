LAVAL, Que. - Lehigh Valley struggled offensively on Friday night, dropping their road game in Laval, 5-1. Captain Cal O'Reilly played in his 1000th game in his 15-year professional career.
Garrett Wilson scored the lone goal of the game for the Phantoms in the first period, a game tying goal. The Phantoms would put 32 shots on goal, but had trouble finding the back of the net.
The Rocket would score four unanswered goals en route to their win.
Lehigh Valley ends their road trip against the Senators on Saturday night.