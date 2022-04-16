AKRON, Oh. - Reading tee's off for 12 runs in a big win over Akron on Friday night.
Jhailyn Ortiz provided plenty of firepower for the Fightins in the win, with two home runs to account for five of the 12 runs in the win. Ortiz hit a two-run shot in the fifth to cap off a six-run inning for the Fightins.
Next inning, Ortiz would cap off a five-run, sixth inning with a three-run shot.
Logan O'Hoppe and Vito Friscia would join Ortiz with multiple RBIs, each driving in two-runs.
Reading gets within one game of .500 on the season with the win Friday night, currently at 3-4.