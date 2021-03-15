LONG POND, Pa. - Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced changes to the outdoor event capacity beginning on April 4th.
Governor Wolf announced that outdoor events can operate at 50% capacity. This announcement and the start of the expansion in capacity is welcome news to Pocono Raceway.
The "Tricky Triangle" will host its annual NASCAR Cup Series races during the weekend of June 25th through the 27th. The tracks front office announced in a press release they will adhere to all health and safety protocols from the state during the race weekend.