NEWARK, N.J. - Another night, another overtime game for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The Phantoms fairing well in overtime so far this season and Wednesday night would be no different.
Max Willman scored a pair of goals for the Phantoms, including the game winner in overtime for the 5-4 win. Willman's first goal of the night came in the first period to also give the Phantoms the lead.
Lehigh Valley enjoyed a 3-1 lead after the first, Pascal Laberge and Ryan Fitzgerald finding the back of net in the period as well.
Binghamton would come storming back to score three unanswered between the second and start if the third period for the 4-3 lead. Later in the final period of regulation, Linus Sandin scored his first goal of the season to tie things up.
Willman joins David Kase and Ryan Fitzpatrick as Phantoms with overtime game winners this season.
Next up for Lehigh Valley is a home-and-home with rival Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starting Friday night on the road.