HAMILTON, N.Y. - Colgate's Brian Minicus scored a pair of fourth quarter goals as the Raiders handed No. 17 Lehigh its first Patriot League loss 9-8 in overtime on Saturday at Crown Field.
Senior Tommy Schelling had three goals and two assists for the Mountain Hawks (7-4, 5-1). The Raiders built a 5-3 lead after the first period and Lehigh answered with single goals in the second and third to tie the contest heading in to the final 15 minutes.
Each team scored three times in the final quarter - including each team scoring in the final 40 seconds. Colgate's Marshall Terres scored his third goal of the game with 1:31 left in the extra period for the game-winner.
The Mountain Hawks will face first place Boston University on April 23 at Nickerson Field.