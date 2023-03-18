EASTON, Pa. - Junior attack Peter Lehman scored a career-high six goals to lead Lafayette past Colgate 10-9 in overtime on Saturday afternoon at Fisher Stadium.
It is the second straight win for the Leopards (4-5, 1-2) and the first Patriot League victory of the season. Lehman had tied the contest at 9-9 midway through the final period on an assist from Charlie Cunniffe. Sophomore Nick Rossi was credited with the game-winner with just one second remaining in ovetime.
The Leopards will host 19th-ranked Boston University on March 25th.