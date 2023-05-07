READING, Pa. - Visiting Newfoundland scored last in a back-and-forth affair to take a 5-4 overtime win over Reading and grab a 2-0 series lead in the best-of-seven series at Santander Arena.
Evan Barratt scored a pair of goals as the Royals held leads of 2-0 and 4-3. Mikko Kokkonen scored his second of the afternoon for the Growlers eight minutes in to the third period and Zach Solow got the game-winner midway through the overtime period.
The teams will play one final game at Santander Arena on Tuesday before heading north of the border for the remainder of the series.