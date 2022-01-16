ALLENTOWN - Lehigh Valley held their own in a back-and-forth contest with Toronto, but the Marlies scored the deciding goal in overtime to earn a 4-3 victory at the PPL Center.
Wade Allison scored for the second consecutive game and Brennan Saulnier also found the back of the net help the Phantoms keep pace with Toronto.
Alex Kile's first goal of the season in the third period gave Lehigh Valley its first lead of the game but Brett Seney responded to force overtime.
An untimely penalty for the Phantoms gave the Marlies a power play to start overtime and Joey Anderson delivered the game-winner.
Lehigh Valley is next in action on Wednesday when they head north to take on Wilkes Barre/Scranton.