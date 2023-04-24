PORTLAND, Maine (video courtesy of WGME-TV) - The Mariners scored with two minutes remaining in regulation to tie and got the game-winner 15 minutes into the overtime period to defeat Reading 4-3 on Monday in an ECHL playoff contest at Cross Insurance Arena.
Trailing 2-1, the Royals got back-to-back goals from Zayde Wisdom and Max Newton to take the lead midway through the third period. Tim Doherty got the equalizer for Maine and then Alex-Olivier Voyer added the game-winner on a power-play goal.
Reading, who still leads the best-of-seven series 2-1, also a first period goal from Evan Barratt. The teams will play games three and four over the next two nights in Portland before returning to Santander Arena on Saturday, if necessary.