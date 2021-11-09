POTTSTOWN, Pa. - More action from the opening night of the girls PIAA soccer tournament, Owen J. Roberts and Wilson West Lawn squaring off. The Wildcats knocking off their Berks County foe, 2-0.
The Wildcats scored late in the first half to take control right before the half, Sabrina Marks knocking in the rebound for the 1-0 lead.
Alexa Vogelman, who's initial shot led to the rebound for the first goal, fires on net in the second half and buries this one.
Owen J Roberts advances to the quarterfinals.